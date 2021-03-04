A three-bay, multipurpose warehouse is currently under construction at the corner of Florida Avenue and West Atlantic Street in Emporia. The site will be home to COVID-19 testing and vaccination events for the Emporia-Greensville communities.
Since the pandemic began last March, multiple sites have been used to conduct COVID testing events. Those sites include the Golden Leaf Commons in Greensville County and the parking lot of the Greensville/Emporia-Virginia Cooperative Extension office at 105 Oak St. Most recently, the Golden Leaf Commons has been used for weekly vaccination events on Tuesday evenings.
Officials hope the new site will allow health officials and volunteers to conducting and testing mass vaccination events efficiently and effectively.
Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae said he hopes the facility will be operational sometime before the end of March.
The site was scheduled to be up and running in February, but winter weather has delayed construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.