Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible.