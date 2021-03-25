WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Mark Warner issued a statement Tuesday in response to Postmaster General Louis Dejoy’s proposed 10-year strategic plan for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Experts have claimed that the plan would raise postage rates, slow first-class mail service and reduce post office hours.
“I have heard from too many Virginians who are understandably upset with the poor mail service they have experienced in recent months,” Warner said in a statement. “Louis DeJoy’s failures as Postmaster General are apparent to anyone who has been forced to wait weeks, sometimes months, for birthday cards, bills, or medications to arrive. I recognize that USPS has serious financial and logistical challenges ahead, but the least we owe the American people is a full USPS Board to review DeJoy’s new 10-year plan for the Postal Service. The Senate should confirm President Biden’s nominees as soon as possible.”
Last week, Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine sent a letter to congressional leaders urging the expedited confirmation of President Biden’s U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors nominees. These individuals oversee the USPS, and both Senators believe strict oversight is needed before Dejoy’s plan is confirmed.
Warner and his colleagues have been vocal about reversing USPS operational changes that have drastically impacted the reliability of mail delivery. On Feb. 1, Warner and Kaine sent a letter to Dejoy calling on him to rescind policy changes that severely delayed mail delivery, including life-saving medicines, groceries, supplies and more amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southside Virginia residents are all too familiar with these delays.
For months, delays in postal service have led to a growing frustration with local post offices, including the office in the City of Emporia.
The full USPS 10-year plan can be seen at: https://about.usps.com/what/strategic-plans/delivering-for-america/?utm_source=deliveringforamerica&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=uspscomminternal.
