PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is holding a 156th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary event on April 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At 4:40 a.m. April 2, 1865, some 14,000 Union soldiers moved forward in the chilly gloom toward the Confederate fortifications six miles southwest of Petersburg. Less than an hour later, the American flag flew over the Confederate line following one of the most important battles of the entire Civil War. This engagement led directly to the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond. One week later, Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House and our nation began the long process of healing.
The Park is hosting a full schedule of activities and programs for walk-in visitors. Visitors will have the opportunity to drill with the troops, watch battle demonstrations, listen to period music performed live by the Tredegar Brass and more.
Pamplin Historical Park's Executive Director, Jerry Desmond, author of Turning the Tide at Gettysburg: How Maine Saved the Union will also take visitors on a special tour of the incidents surrounding the Breakthrough Battle at the Park's Hart Farm. Attendees will hear the harrowing accounts from the early morning attack and see the well-preserved fortifications and remaining artillery position near the Hart Farm house.
For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
