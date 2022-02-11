The Crater Health District, responsible for the public health of Greensville County and the other counties of Southside Virginia, will offer more free COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests throughout the month of February.
The CHD has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program, which collaborates with pharmacies and commercial laboratories to bring COVID-19 tests to underserved communities.
There will be three testing periods in Southside Virginia at various sites across the month of February. The last of these will take place in Emporia from Feb. 14-19 at 709 West Atlantic St. Tests will take place from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. by drive-thru only.
Appointments are not required for these testing sessions, but are recommended, as supplies are limited and an appointment will reduce wait time. To schedule an appointment, visit doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611.
“We are excited to partner with the Department of Health and Human Services and continue providing free COVID-19 testing opportunities in our community,” said Dr. Alton Hart, Director of the Crater Health District, in a press release issued Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health recommends testing for people who have symptoms of COVID-19. Those who have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19 should be tested within five days of that contact. Those who are still unvaccinated, plan to travel, or engage in activity with high risk of infection should also get tested as soon as possible.
For more information on testing, vaccines or vaccination sites near you, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website at vdh.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
