DINWIDDIE — Two brindle pitbull dogs that had saved their 10-year-old owner’s life by alerting and jumping on him during a house fire were later found deceased by Dinwiddie Fire and EMS, according to officials.
Fire and EMS units were dispatched to the 12000 block of Old Stage Road at 6:24 a.m. on Jan. 18 for a house fire after initial calls indicated there was one person and two dogs still in the building.
Crews quickly moved to knock down the fire and conduct a primary search after they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. During their search, they found the owner’s dogs deceased.
The owner of the building was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the Southside Regional Medical Center after escaping the home staying at a residence across the street while crews were responding. According to officials, the dogs had saved his life by jumping on him while he was asleep during the fire. The boy later escaped through a window while facing smoke and flames.
“He was asleep and his two dogs came into his room and started jumping up and down and pawing at him at his chest and that woke him up,” said Dinwiddie Fire Chief Dennis Hale to WTVR Channel 6.
“He kept his cool and obviously he knew the fire would have been between him and his normal front door, he knew to go out another way. He did exactly what he should have done,” said Hale to WTVR.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and it is undetermined if there were operating smoke alarms in the home, according to Dinwiddie Fire and EMS.
