Delegate Roslyn Tyler, House of Delegate representative of the 75th District, who is the first black female to serve as chairperson of the House Education Committee, was recently elected as chairperson of the Virginia Rural Center. The position was formerly held by Senator Frank Ruff.
The Virginia Rural Center is a collaborative partnership of the Center for Rural Virginia (comprised of 21 appointed members) and the Council of Rural Virginia (comprised by 19 appointed members). The VRC was established by the General Assembly in 2004. Together, the Center of Rural Virginia and the Council of Rural Virginia works with federal, state and local policy makers and private sector stakeholders to advance economic development, workforce, job creation, education, infrastructure, healthcare and other vital initiatives for the prosperity of rural Virginia.
Tyler looks forward to working with the VRC. The VRC recently hosted the Governor’s Summit on Rural Prosperity,featuring Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Bettina Ring, as keynote speakers. With her new elected position as chairperson, Tyler said she will continue to work toward addressing the challenges of rural areas and improving the quality of life for Virginia families. Should you need her assistance, the local district office is located at 425 North Main Street, Emporia. The representatives’ email address is delrtyler@house.virginia.gov and her telephone number is (434) 336-1710.
