Photo shows Green Book covers from 1938, 1957 and 1966.

 New York Public Library/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. – Historical sites from a book that guided safe travel for Black Americans could be represented through a network of markers around Virginia, although lawmakers have not yet passed a budget that would fund the project.

House Bill 1968 directs the Department of Historic Resources, or DHR, to install signs at historic sites listed in Victor Hugo Green’s “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” written during the Jim Crow era.