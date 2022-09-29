Fall may now be in the air, but unfortunately, hurricanes still haven’t left.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian has made landfall over South and Central Florida as a Category 4 storm with winds reaching as high as 130 miles per hour. Prediction models generally agree that Ian will travel north along the Atlantic coast over the coming week, with its remnants reaching Southside Virginia by Saturday.
By the time it reaches Virginia, the storm is expected to dissipate to sub-tropical storm levels of wind. However, it will still bring heavy rain, with NBC 12 predicting somewhere between 4-5 inches for the Emporia-Greensville County area.
Already, some local events have been pushed back or cancelled altogether. Greensville County’s upcoming road football game against Surry County has been moved ahead by one day to Thursday night in an attempt to beat the storm.
Farther afield in Virginia Beach, the annual Neptune Festival has been forced to cancel the large majority of its events, which were scheduled to take place at the boardwalk Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 1.
