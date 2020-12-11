Last week, Emporia Director of Public Services Melvin Prince, Jr, presented an update on the water intake debris removal’s success to the Emporia City Council.
Prince said the City had a new intake system installed in 2012. Still, nobody had done any maintenance since the system’s installation. That has changed.
“The City of Emporia has contracted with CHA to inspect water intake, which was recommended by the Virginia Department of Health,” City Manager William Johnson said. “Based on landfill tickets, there were 75.77 tons of logs removed from the intake area.”
Prince said the Brennan company performed the log removal from the water. The cost of the project was less than initially anticipated.
According to Prince, the City’s new Knuckle Boom plays a vital role in debris removal. He described the truck as ‘beneficial” to the sanitation department. It holds two and a half times the amount of the municipality’s small dump trucks, and it hauled the 75.77 tons of logs from the intake. Johnson is pleased with the truck’s efficiency.
“Thanks to the new Knuckle Boom Truck purchase authorized by the mayor and city council in this year’s Capital Improvement Budget, we were able to remove those logs with city staff,” he said.
