CLIFTON FORGE—The Virginia Opry produced its largest country music show in 30 years by featuring Ashley Cooke and Lily Rose who opened for Country Music Star Chris Lane at Lime Kiln Theater on April 30.
The concert was produced via a private donation to Appalfolks of America Association in support of The Virginia Opry to help celebrate VMI’s 2022 graduating corps of cadets who will graduate in May. School buses loaded with VMI cadets began arriving at the Lime Kiln Theater at 4:00 p.m.
Two members of The Virginia Opry, Keith Bryant, Nashville recording artist from Rockbridge Co., and James Tamelcoft, the “Cash Unchained” tribute artist; entertained those who arrived early. They performed beneath the tent on stage where the bleachers at Lime Kiln were once located.
After a rainy morning threatened to hinder the event, the sun dominated the rest of the day, and Good Place Farms’ food tent, Salerno’s Wood Fire Pizza Truck, Veteran Owned Funnel Cake’s tent and Blue Ridge Beverage’s tent continued to have long lines occupied by some of the more than 2,000 who attended the concert, a new attendance record for The Virginia Opry.
Justin Peery, the executive producer of the show for The Virginia Opry, had all of his bases covered with security personnel posted throughout the area, ticket takers setup at the entrance and a greenroom located in an area where security personnel were posted.
Peery remarked, “I thank Charlie Obaugh RV and Outdoor Center of Staunton for donating the use of one of its RVs to serve as the greenroom for our entertainers.”
He added, “I also thank the Rockbridge County Schools for the use of their school buses.”
Adjacent to the greenroom, the tour buses that brought the Nashville performers to Lime Kiln Theater were parked in a secure area where the performers engaged in games of cornhole prior to the concert.
Peery concluded, “The country music concert went off without a hitch, and I wish to thank all of the first responders who attended along with the VMI cadets who helped make the concert a huge success.”
At the outdoor stage that was erected the day before, three Virginia Opry members got the show started at 7:15 p.m.
Gentlemen South (Justin Peery and Stephen Peery, his older brother,) sang the “National Anthem,” and Jana Allen, the Opry’s spokesperson, emcee and vocalist, welcomed the audience and presided over the presentation of the “First Official Honorary Membership for The Virginia Opry.”
M. Ray Allen, founder of Appalfolks of America Association and director of The Virginia Opry, presented the certificate in a golden frame to graduating VMI Cadet William Welch, who was instrumental in bringing the show to Lexington and organizing the event.
The music got underway with Ashley Cooke, a rising star as a Nashville recording artist. She and her band warmed up the large crowd standing in front of the stage.
Lily Rose followed with another 30-minute performance. A separate band backed Rose who remained to perform songs with Chris Lane after his band set up.
Lane has had three recent recordings chart at No. 1 on “Billboard Hot Country Songs.”
Lane’s band was the fourth band to perform, and Lane performed many of his hit songs before he finished the show with a medley of hit country songs by some of country music’s most celebrated stars.
The Virginia Opry made its debut on Oct. 17, 1992 at the Historic Stonewall Theatre in Clifton Forge that is now operating as The Historic Masonic Theatre.
Since its first show at the Fall Foliage Festival in Clifton Forge, The Virginia Opry has been recognized by the Virginia General Assembly on Feb. 17, 2017, for completing 25 consecutive years of country music productions.
WKEY Radio Station’s 103.5 Big Country became the Radio Home of The Virginia Opry on May 2, 2019, and Governor Ralph S. Northam signed “Senate Bill 283” on March 31, 2020 to designate The Virginia Opry as the official Opry of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The Natural Bridge Historic Hotel and Conference Center became the Opry’s Resort Performance Home in July of 2021, the year that the Town Council of Clifton Forge designated the Town as “Home of The Virginia Opry.”
Appalfolks donated The Historic Masonic Theatre to the Town of Clifton Forge in 2003 after restoring it from 1991-2003 from a twin-cinema to a performing arts center, and The Virginia Opry continues to perform concerts there.
The Virginia Opry has grown from its 10 original members that featured one band to 52 members who comprise 10 bands. Three of the original members of The Virginia Opry remain as performing members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.