New walk-up windows have been added to the Greensville County administrative building to allow citizens quicker and safer interaction with certain offices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens are currently not able to enter the government building due to healthy and safety regulations.
The Treasurer’s Office window is providing all services normally available to taxpayers. Citizens are able to pay their taxes, make payment arrangements, set up auto-drafts and pay landfill charges.
The window also allows individuals to purchase dog tags, bus tokens and garbage decals.
The Water & Sewer Authority window also allows full service between customers and staff. Customers are able to pay utility bills with cash, credit or debit cards, money orders and checks.
TheWater & Sewer Authority is also able to complete applications to set up new services, submit an availability form to determine if service from GCWSA is able to be performed, and complete a utility bill adjustment form. SVDC customers are able to make payments and receive receipts at the window as well.
The third window added is for the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office. Staff said the window has been very beneficial to citizens during this time. Here, citizens can submit their personal property lists and notify staff of any changes to existing lists. Business licenses can be issued and renewed.
Transient lodging and meals tax returns and payments can be accepted and processed. At the walk-up window, Greensville County staff is also available to answer real estate-based questions and give taxpayers a copy of their real estate cards.
The office can receive Virginia state tax refunds and tax due returns.
The Greensville County administrative building is currently undergoing a wave of renovations that will make transactions between customers and staff safer and smoother when in-person interaction resumes.
