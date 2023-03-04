WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued the following statement after President Biden awarded a medal of honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis, a Virginian and a Black Vietnam War veteran and Special Forces officer, who was first nominated to receive the medal in 1965:

"We are extremely heartened to see President Biden finally award Colonel Paris Davis with the Medal of Honor for his heroism in Vietnam. Nearly six decades later, this long-overdue recognition serves as a reminder of the lives saved and families made whole thanks to Colonel Davis' bravery. Davis' leadership and his willingness to place himself in harm's way to save others represent the highest values espoused by our military and serve as a model for our service members."