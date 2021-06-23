During Monday’s meeting, the Greensville County School Board took time to honor teachers and staff who are retiring from service this year, or who have retired over the last school year.
“We are so grateful to have all of these dedicated employees pour into the students and staff of Greensville County Public Schools,” said GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans.
Retirees were honored by their peers, supervisors and principals.
Food Service
Juanita Tyler – Mrs. Tyler began working for GCPS in August of 1989 as a part time food service employee, she was promoted to full time in 1998, and is retiring with 23 years of full time service at Greensville Elementary School.
Barbara Roberts – Mrs. Roberts began her career as a part time food service employee in 2014, and was promoted to a full time position in 2015.
In 2017, Roberts became the assistant food service manager at Greensville Elementary School. She is retiring with six years of service.
Transportation
Cynthia Jordan – Mrs. Jordan is retiring after 17 years of “dedicated and faithful” service to GCPS as a bus driver.
Greensville Elementary School
Elizabeth Wells – Mrs. Wells began her career at Hicksford Elementary School, then moving to Greensville County High School and finally to GES. Wells is retiring with 32 years of service to GCPS.
Patricia Owen – Mrs. Owen began her career at Emporia Elementary School before moving to GES. She has served as a kindergarten and 1st grade teacher, as well as a reading tutor.
Owen is retiring with 41 years of service.
Belfield Elementary School
Theresa Vick – Mrs. Vick is retiring with seven years of service to Belfield Elementary School as a dedicated school nurse. Vick has worked in the field for over 40 years of total service.
E.W. Wyatt Middle School
Angelina Ferby – Mrs. Ferby began her career at the Training School. She then moved to WMS, where she served as the guidance secretary. Ferby has dedicated 48 years of service to GCPS.
Harold Sullivan – Sullivan began his career with North Carolina Public Schools. After retiring from Roanoke Rapids City Schools, he came to WMS to service as Assistant Principal, amassing five years of service to GCPS.
Greensville County High School
Ruby Allen – Mrs. Allen began her career at BES before moving to GCHS. There she has served as the Health & Physical Education teacher, as well as the basketball and softball coach. Ms. Allen is retiring with 37 years of service to GCPS.
Leatha Baker – Ms. Baker began her career teaching at the alternative school, then WMS and eventually GCHS. After a brief period away from GCPS, she returned to GCHS as a school counselor. . Baker is retiring with 13 years of service to GCPS and 25 years of service to students across Virginia.
Janice Jones – Mrs. Jones started her teaching career with Sussex County Public Schools, later teaching at Weldon and Northampton West in North Carolina. She joined GCPS as a paraprofessional and later became a teacher, where she is retiring with 26 years of service.
Gerald Wozniak – Mr. Woziak retired in July of 2020 with 28 years of service. He began his career at the old Vocational Technical Building and then moved to GCHS.
Administration
Dr. Kim Evans – Dr. Evans has served as the Superintendent of GCPS since 2018. She arrived with 27 years of prior experience in school divisions in Virginia including Colonial Heights, Mecklenburg and Hopewell. Dr. Evans is retiring with 30 total years of service.
Monday’s meeting was Evans’ final meeting as Superintendent of GCPS. She charged the Board, as well as teachers and parents to continue to mission of improving schools for our students.
“It takes all of us working together to see the gains and the improvements that we want to see,” Evans said, “and to make Greensville County Public Schools the best that it can be. I still believe that when we come together and communicate effectively with each other, that when we look for solutions instead of problems, and not complain but hold ourselves as accountable as we hold everyone else… I think we will be surprised at how well our students will soar.”
