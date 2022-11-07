Cold and flu season has just begun, and it has already taken a toll on the students and faculty of all four of the Greensville County Public Schools — so much so that the school district was forced to declare an “asynchronous learning day” for Monday, Nov. 7 due to a rash of staff absences.
“We are taking this action to provide an opportunity for our students and staff to get well and focus on their physical and social-emotional health,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “We appreciate our families’ flexibility and understanding as we shift our learning model on Monday.”
All school buildings will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection, and all classes will be held virtually. However, breakfast and lunch meals were available for pick-up at E.W. Wyatt Middle School from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Edwards did not specify any particular illness which has spread through the school population and prompted this decision. In his memo to parents, he cited “a number of bugs going around at the moment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.