PENDLETON, N.C. When Frank and Evelyn Harris sold their car in the 1940s to buy a farm on a quiet, dead-end, dirt cart path now known as Frank Harris Road, little did they dream that eventually Harris Farms would grow and become H&R Farms, and the two youngest of their five grandchildren would head up a big, family-oriented car show right in the middle of it. But at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 in a scenario reminiscent of Field of Dreams, Thad Harris and Rose Harris Pait, Frank and Evelyn’s two youngest grandchildren, will be joined by a great number of family members and friends as they launch the first Down on the Farm Car Show.
Thad, who instigated the event, describes it as “a dream of mine for quite some time.” But he is quick to say this is not his car show.
“If you’d asked me two months ago who’s in charge of this thing,” he said, “I’d have stuck my chest out and said, ‘Well, I am!’ But if you asked me today I’d probably point at her and say, ”Ask her.”
“Her” is Rose Harris Pait, his baby sister, who freely admits she was “that” little sister, as she laughs and protests, “I’m NOT in charge. Not really. But I did grow up on this farm watching Thad work on cars. I was born 6 years and one day after he was, and he swears he never had another birthday after he turned six because I took them all. I just remember how he and his best friend Matt were always working on cars. It was just what they did, and I thought they were cool. But I wasn’t cool, because I was the little sister.”
Fast forward fifty years to a few months ago when Thad came to Rose with an idea.
“Thad said, ‘Hey! I want to have a farm show. Right here. And I think we can do it!’” Rose explained. “So I said, ‘Oh. Ok.’ And we talked about it and started planning and it took off and no, I’m not in charge. But I have taken on the role of organizing it, and I am really having fun with it!”
“I’ve been to a lot of car shows, and I show my hot rod,” Thad explained, “and I always wanted to have one here Down on the Farm, and do it my way. And quite frankly it’s turned into the Harris Family way or the Hot Rod Group way. People from the car community are calling it ‘Thad’s car show,’ but it’s really not. It’s the whole farm scene – the whole CountryBoyz HotRodz, H&R Farms, Harris family thing.”
Pointing to an array of custom trophies he is making for the event, he said, “There are a total of 64 awards you can win at this show, and we’ll have categories for original cars, hot rods, rat rods, customs, muscle cars early and late, trucks early and late, antique and modern tractors, American and foreign bikes – and that’s just some of them. Plus we’ll have some special awards and a top 35 so if you didn’t win one of the others you still can be one of the top 35.”
As Rose picked up the story it was obvious that her ideas for a car show and her brother’s might vary a bit in the details, but the combination sounds like a lot of fun.
“We’re having a “Ladies’ Choice category, too!” she chimed in, “and a DJ and a music trivia game with prizes and I’m really excited about the scavenger hunt – which is sort of like car Bingo where people can talk with car owners and learn about zoomies and weed burners, and there’s a really neat area just for kids with games and prizes, too!”
“Oh, and we’re having cake walks!” she exclaimed. “You can make a donation and walk around this huge cake my granddaughter and I painted after Thad made it to fit in the back of his hot rod for a parade. When someone wins one, they get to pick a real cake to take home – like the old-time tradition of winning a cake for Sunday Dinner. We even have consolation prizes for those who don’t win.”
When the subject of donations came up, Rose explained that the proceeds from the day’s activities are earmarked for supporting the Conway Volunteer Fire Department.
“I’m excited about giving the money to the Fire Department,” she said. “I have a son who’s a firefighter and that’s very special to me. And I’m amazed at the donations of prizes coming in for the cake walks and raffles and such since word got out that the proceeds will go to support the fire department.”
Even the grandchildren will be selling popcorn and homemade lemonade and orangeade and sweet tea while the CVFD Ladies’ Auxiliary runs a bake sale. And the firefighters will be up in the wee hours slow-cooking Boston butts for bag lunches of two just-cooked BBQ sandwiches, chips, and a bottle of water for a $10 donation.
“It will be a great chance for folks to come out and have lunch while they look at all the cars,” Rose said,” and we’ve cleared out a huge farm shelter so people can sit in the shade and eat or just rest and watch some CountryBoyz HotRodz YouTube videos.”
Since Thad’s son - this generation’s Frank Harris - and his son-in-law Cody Pleasant launched their YouTube channel based on the family’s Shop Night with the Boys, the CountryBoyz HotRodz following has been steadily growing as Frank, Cody, Thad, and friends Bobby “TipTop” Brower and Bodie May broadcast the things they do during their weekly sessions at Thad’s shop.
Frank smiled as he explained how Shop Night with the Boys began as a way of spending quality family time together.
“About six years ago when Daddy got sick,” he said, “me and Josh (younger brother) for Christmas told him we wanted to do a shop night together and for him to pick a night during the week. It was just so we could spend time with Pops. We decided on Tuesday night and we’ve been doing it ever since. Now it’s one of my things I look forward to most – our reprieve from work to do stuff that we like to do in OUR time. We don’t generally talk about work or family or politics – we just work on cars.”
Shop night on August 24 was particularly special, as Cody quietly worked on his car and patiently answered questions for the four of Rose’s ten grandchildren who had stopped by before leaving to take his wife – Frank’s daughter - to the hospital to deliver their first baby. He introduced little Evelyn Rose on their CountryBoyz HotRodz YouTube channel a couple of days later while preparing for the car show.
“This is pretty cool,” Frank said, looking around at all the family members hanging out together, “because it’s four generations out here sometimes. My Dad, my daughter’s husband and sometimes my daughter, and soon we’ll have my granddaughter coming so it will be four generations here. I know it’s ‘Shop night with the boys” but we don’t go by that. That’s just what it’s called.”
Registration for the Down on the Farm Car Show will begin at 9 a.m., and gates will open at 10 a.m. with free admission for spectators and a $20 entry fee for participating cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles.
“There’s no pre-registration,” Rose explained, “but we’ve heard from folks coming from Sussex, Surry, Emporia, Greenville, Richmond – all over. We just tell everybody to drive up, come see me with their fee and entry information, pick up a swag bag, and enjoy the day!
“It’s just going to be a fun day,” she continued. “Thad has lots of car friends and we want it to be fun for them and for spectators and for children – very family oriented. All five of us – and our children and grandchildren and cousins and just everybody – have been doing everything from making food to filling swag bags to formulating tally sheets to kids activities to planning and gathering supplies and soliciting donations to mowing fields and organizing for plenty of parking.”
With her characteristic grin, Rose said, “I feel very excited about the show. I just love the camaraderie of the whole extended family doing this together – how everybody came together pitching in and making it happen. Thad mentioned it, then I jumped on it because I thought maybe I could be kind of cool if I was doing it with him. Then our other brother, both sisters, sisters-in-law, my husband, all our kids, even their kids all jumped in and said ‘What do you want me to do? Hey! I’ll do that!’ All without being asked, without complaining - just did it. It’s my favorite part.”
“I don’t know what other families do,” she added, “but that’s just how we were raised. We watched our parents jump into anything that was needed. Mama and Daddy have passed and they were the ones, with our grandparents, who started the farm. They always wanted us to remain close and continue to do things together, and that’s what we’re doing. Not because it’s what we think they’d want or because they asked us to. It’s just what we naturally do.”
Visit Down on the Farm Car Show on Facebook or CountryBoyz HotRodz on YouTube.
