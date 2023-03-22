-

Glen Lea Elementary School, located in Henrico County, is one of the many public schools enrolled in ENGAGE Virginia.

 Chloe Hawkins/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. – There are still some spots remaining in a new academic program that aims to support Virginia public school students after the impact of COVID-19 on education, although a majority have been filled.

The Virginia Department of Education and Graduation Alliance launched "ENGAGE Virginia'' last month.ENGAGE Virginia will help students with learning and attendance issues after the effects of the pandemic, according to a VDOE press release. It will “supplement efforts already underway in schools to meet the needs of students still struggling with academic, attendance and mental health issues,” stated Jillian Balow in a press release. Balow was the state superintendent of Public Instruction but recently resigned.

