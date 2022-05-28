This past week, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member of the family — a bloodhound puppy who will serve as its newest K9 officer. The ten-week-old pup will serve under the command of Deputy Victor Fuller and will be trained in tracking and hunting.
According to Patrol Supervisor K.J. Hines, the pup came to the Sheriff’s Office by way of a donation from resident Deborah Sharpe, the owner of Bodacious Bloodhounds and Private Rescue in Spotsylvania. Local businesses PW Foods and Rawlings Brothers Garage have also donated money to “assist with supplies and other fees associated with her.”
It will be left to the citizens of Greensville County to decide the name for their newest officer. Through its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office is allowing the community to vote on eight choices for the pup’s name, in order to “keep our partnership with the community strong.”
The eight choices are: 1; Daisy, 2; Ruby, 3; Pepper, 4; Faith, 5; Creed, 6; Storm, 7; Lola, and 8; Justice. All votes must be cast by the end of the month.
The Sheriff’s Office also welcomes monetary donations to assist in the training and care of its new officer. Anyone interested in doing so is welcome to contact the office at (434) 348-4200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.