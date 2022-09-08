RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that the Grand Jury for the 31st Judicial Circuit empaneled at Manassas indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge. The charges are as follows;
• Between August 1st and December 31st, 2020: Corrupt conduct as an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1001.B).
• Between November 3rd and November 10th, 2020: False statement by an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1016).
• Between August 1st and December 31st, 2020: Willful neglect of duty as an election official (Va. Code sec. 24.2-1001.A).
The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.
