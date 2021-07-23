LAWRENCEVILLE – Debbie Burkett will retire as Director of the Brunswick County Department of Social Services, a position she has held since 2011, and she has 36 years of service.
The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recognized Burkett at the June meeting, presented her with a framed copy of the Brunswick Seal and thanked her for her service to the residents of Brunswick County.
In typical “Debbie” fashion, she turned the attention from herself and thanked the Supervisors for their support, the Local Board of Public Welfare, and gave tremendous credit to her staff of 31.
“I appreciate the support our agency has received from you. We have faced many challenges together. I have watched people grow and reap the rewards and achieve their goals. I have an incredible staff as well as tremendous community support. It has been a pleasure to serve,” Burkett said.
Burkett received her education at West Virginia University, a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. She began her career as a social worker with the West Virginia State Health Department in 1973. Burkett came to the Brunswick County Department of Social Services in January of 1985 as a Social Worker II. She became a Social Work Supervisor in 1986.
Burkett has served as Chairperson for the Brunswick Health Ambassadors as well as the RAM (Remote Area Medical for Virginia) team. She served as Co-Chair for the Brunswick County Relay for Life team for several years and received the Ethelene Cross Award in 2007 from the American Cancer Society.
How do you begin to share the changes in a career that has spanned 30 plus years?
Burkett said when she began she used paper and pencil. She said it is hard to believe how many changes there have been implemented calling attention to the tremendous changes in technology. She said about 95 percent of her staff already had tablets when the pandemic without warning allowing her staff to connect with each other, clients and sister agencies.
“There was no warning. I am really grateful for how our staff dealt with the pandemic. I think we all have been changed to some extent by the pandemic. There was never a time that we didn’t make home visits during the pandemic, sometimes the visit was outside,” Burkett said.
Burkett said the agency has seen a tremendous increase in the number of calls for assistance during the pandemic.
“Isolation for many of our senior citizens was and continues to be a significant issue. We just didn’t have the space to have in-person appointments and meet the social distance requirement at the office. We saw our clients by appointment and continue to do so,” Burkett said.
Burkett said the agency handled a significant number of applications for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). At one time the department was providing services to approximately 5,175 households. She said Medicaid cases increased from 4,600 to 6,800 and the total population for Brunswick County is around 16,000.
Burkett is pleased with programs the department is offering to help people become self-sufficient. She said many people need help with things like dressing appropriately for an interview, filling out a job application, setting up a budget, and using an alarm clock. She said role models are needed to provide guidance and encouragement. Having reliable childcare is a major issue for many families. Transportation is a major barrier for many people in Brunswick County.
Burkett said virtual learning was hard for many families.
“One of her co-workers has three children under 7 years old so she struggled with doing her job then making sure her children were receiving the instruction they needed. Thankfully many grandparents helped,” Burkett said.
Burkett said the local board will hire the new Director. She hopes the new director will keep the partnerships that are in place and possibly add some new ones. One of the challenges for the future is updating the software program for benefits.
Burkett said she and her husband Dave, who is already retired, are looking forward to traveling and spending more time with their family. She said their son Phillip and his wife Anna have two sons, Levi who is 11 and Carter who is 9 and they live in Gordonsville, which is near Charlottesville.
