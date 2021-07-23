Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, presented Debbie Burkett with a framed copy of the Brunswick Seal and thanked her for her service to the residents of Brunswick County. Burkett’s husband Dave joined in the photo. Burkett plans to retire as Director of the Brunswick County Department of Social Services, a position she has held since 2011. Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, left, Supervisor Welton Tyler, Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr., Vice Chair, and Supervisor John Zubrod also thanked Burkett for her service.