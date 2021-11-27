A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will be virtually examining all aspects of the Emporia Police Department, including policies, procedures, management, operations and support services on Monday, Dec. 13, Tuesday, Dec. 14, and Wednesday Dec. 15.
Verification by a team that the Emporia Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of the voluntary process to gain accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
As a part of the virtual assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, Dec. 13, starting at 5 p.m. The session will be conducted virtually by using the Zoom teleconference platform. Those wishing to attend the online meeting may do so by joining the Zoom teleconference at https://zoomus/94410963889?pwd=bktrQTirVTJOWFByoQxWktXdGpzQT09
Meeting ID:944 1096 3889
Passcode: 213791
Dial by your location:
1-646-558-8656
As part of the virtual site-based assessment, Department employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments through a telephone call-in session on Monday, Dec. 13, between the hours of 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. The public may call 434-829-6568 during these times. Telephone comments should be limited to 10 minutes per caller and must address the Emporia Police Department’s ability to comply with CALEA law enforcement standards.
Copies of the law enforcement standards are available from the Accreditation Manager, Captain Dave Shidell who can be reached at 434-829-6557.
Those wishing to offer written comments about the Emporia Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), Box 42064, Washington, DC 20042-4064.
The Emporia Police Department must comply with the Commission’s 484 standards in law enforcement and 207 Communications standards to gain CALEA’s accreditation. Accreditation is an acknowledgement that symbolizes professionalism, excellence, and competence in the field of Law Enforcement.
The Accreditation Program Manager for the Emporia PoliceDepartment is Laura Saunders. The law enforcement assessment team consists of the Team leader, Chief Jill Lees of the Indiana University Police Department at Bloomington and Assessor, Retired Chief Karen Ashley of the Peoria, Arizona Police Department. The communications assessment team consists ofTeam Leader, Captain Bradley Fraser, and Shelby, North Carolina Police Department. The assessment team is comprised of public safety practitioners from similar, out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other places virtually where compliance can be witnessed. Once the CALEA Assessors complete their review of the Emporia Police Department, they will report back to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.
Accreditation is for four years, during which the Emporia Police Department must submit their annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at Box 424064, Washington, DC 20042-2064; or cal 703-352-4225; or email calea@calea.org
