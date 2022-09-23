Greensville County High School has announced that Friday night's scheduled football game between the hometown Eagles and the Sussex Central Tigers has been postponed to Monday night at 6 p.m. The game was originally slated for Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Eagles enter the game coming off a 20-6 loss on the road at Thomas Jefferson last Saturday, which dropped their record to 2-1.
The Tigers also come in with a record of 2-1, having won their previous two games over Lancaster and Colonial Beach by a combined score of 66-22.
