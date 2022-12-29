Some area citizens got an early Christmas present last week when a long-time dream become reality as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) began upgrade work on two horribly rutted dirt roads in Wakefield in preparation for paving this spring.
With physical work on the Glyndon & Carver Lane Project beginning, the story is coming out of years of hard work by a number of people behind the scenes.
“For years before I got here, people had been working with the goal of getting two private roads in Wakefield paved and brought into the VDOT system,” revealed Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas. “There were many hurdles to go over to make it happen – challenges with identifying who needed to sign off, reaching folks affected - the County had to acquire all necessary right of way and easements.”
“The project was initiated several years ago by former BOS member John Stringfield during his term of office,” explained Shilton Butts, Assistant to the County Administrator and Deputy Clerk to the Board of Supervisors. “He fought for it during his tenure, and it finally was added to the VDOT Secondary Six Year Road Plan in 2019. Then Vice-Chairman Wayne Jones took up the project and followed through.”
“I remember as a kid those roads had holes,” said Sussex Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Wayne Jones. “We’d go play in that path and say, ‘What if this was a hard surface road?’ The post man has had to stop at the end of the road. School buses wouldn’t go up there and turn around. They’re going to be shocked to see this when they get back from school.”
“I started working on it when I came on the board,” Jones explained, describing numerous trips to talk with the property owners for the paving project. “Then covid hit and set everything back. Jeff Gore (County attorney) did all the legal work with it, told me what needed to be done, Shilton Butts worked me on getting signatures notarized, and then with Richard (Douglas) coordinating the thing it worked out.”
“To be able to get all of this done voluntarily is a rarity, and this thing was a mess,” Douglas said. “But we didn’t have to go through condemnation or any legal proceedings to make it happen, thanks largely to a lot of hard work by some dedicated people behind the scenes. Attorneys, Wayne (Jones), Shilton (Butts), and Planning Director Beverly Walker worked closely with VDOT to make sure we met with all the requirements.”
“I knew the people who lived back there and how badly the improvements were needed,” Butts said. “It was so bad I was zigzagging trying not to ruin my car when I went back there to get the notarized signatures of the people who lived on the road to satisfy the VDOT requirements.”
The extensive background work finally was completed just one day before the Board of Supervisors’ December 21 meeting.
“Tuesday night the Board passed the required resolution essentially certifying that all right of ways and easements had been secured and that was sent to VDOT,” said Douglas. “Jerry Kee with their district office in Courtland had pledged that if we could get all right of ways secured by mid-December they would address the road, so bright and early the next morning they graded it, filled the holes, and made significant improvements just in time for Christmas.”
“Now the Glyndon & Carver Lane Project is the first in the queue for the DOT in 2023, and the plan is to get it paved in the spring, as weather allows,” he added.
Repeating that he was ‘just the coordinator’, Douglas said, “With Wayne Jones working as point of contact for getting everything signed and Shilton getting everything notarized, it was definitely a team effort with a lot of work by a number of people. This is why I love local government.”
“Part of my job is to pull people together,” he added. “This has been a major challenge for local citizens for a number of years, and I didn’t really do the legwork, but I’m really proud of the effort that brought this together. To see the process work and the end result is very gratifying. It’s not the biggest project in the overall scheme of things, but it’s a really big deal for the people impacted by the improvement, and it’s a really nice thing to have done for residents right before Christmas.
“I don’t like to take credit,” echoed Jones. “I just want to get the job done. Mr. Melvin Ellis gave up some land for a turnaround for the buses and fire and rescue and that worked out perfect. Lionel and Janice Stith were a big help getting cars out of the way so VDOT could get in and do the work. A lot of people worked hard, folks are very pleased, and with VDOT maintaining it it’s something that’s going to be there for a long time.”
Finally, he grinned and added, “I just want to see the work done, and once they do the hard surface we need to be out there with a big, red ribbon!”
