Parents across Greensville County were in for a rude awakening on Friday morning when they learned that classes were canceled across all county public schools due to a “received threat” the night before.
“We apologize for the late notice. However, the safety of Greensville County Public Schools is paramount,” wrote Division Superintendent Kelvin M. Edwards, Sr., in a statement posted to the G.C.P.S. Facebook page.
In an interview, Edwards did not go into detail about the exact nature of the threat.
“We are looking and investigating and trying to ascertain all the facts, because when you receive a threat, you always want to make sure that safety’s at the top,” said Edwards.
It has been a rough return to school for Greensville County students. On Thursday afternoon, an unidentified student at E.W. Wyatt Middle School was caught with a B.B. gun on school grounds. This led to a one-hour “soft lockdown” as law enforcement swept the school for other disturbances. According to a post on the G.C.P.S. Facebook page, school administrators managed to retrieve the weapon without incident.
In addition to Thursday’s incident, the entire G.C.P.S. system suffered a cyber-attack last week.
“When we turned on our computers last Friday, we had no Internet. No passwords were working,” said Edwards. “That’s what we know at this time. We don’t know the level of breach. We’re just trying to make sure that faculty and student information are safe as well as all financials. But we won’t know that until we know the depth of the breach.”
The investigation into the threat made to Greensville County Public Schools on Thursday evening is still ongoing as of Friday afternoon. According to Edwards, it is unclear whether this incident has anything to do with either the cyber-attack or the B.B. gun incident.
“We have cyber-experts that have working throughout the week trying to make sure all our communications, Internet, phone lines…all our communication systems are back in line so we can understand the depth level of the breach that we have encountered,” said Edwards.
