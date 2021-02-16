DINWIDDIE — Once a year, most children enjoy celebrating their birthdays as a time devoted completely to making themselves feel special with large parties, gifts, balloons, animals, etc. But some see it as an opportunity to show just how much they truly care about others.
Carolyn Grace Hendricks, 6, of Dinwiddie County celebrates her birthday every year with a number of good deeds (which Carolyn herself picks after careful consideration) for her community that's the same as her birthday year. As Carolyn turns 6 on Feb. 21, she is performing six acts of kindness to give back to Dinwiddie.
This year, Carolyn will donate $60 to Cox Cares which helps adults with mental health issues, six frappuccinos to the Life Evac crew at Dinwiddie Airport, six bags of goodies to the Colonial Heights Animal Shelter, six books to the Dinwiddie free library at Trinity United Methodist Church, six dozen donuts to the Fire Department in Marathon, Florida and $600 to Dinwiddie Sheriff’s K-9 unit.
The Dinwiddie Sheriff, members of the Dinwiddie police department and Zoe the bloodhound search dog were present at the Sheriff’s office on the morning of Feb. 9 to be presented with their $600 check from Carolyn.
“These are difficult times we’re living in right now and this is the reason I’m sheriff,” said Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. Adams. “This overwhelms me and brightens my heart that a young girl would do something like this for our K-9 unit”
When asked about why she wanted to present the check, Carolyn said “we’re going to be out for a long, long day so I just wanted to do a good deed for everybody,”
In the past, Carolyn’s acts of kindness have included buying ice cream for military members and assisting with bingo games at nursing homes. Whenever Carolyn ever sees a person in uniform, whether it be a police officer, doctor or a nurse, she will often walk up to them to thank them for their service and insists she’ll buy a meal for them sometime.
She will often walk up to people in restaurants insisting that she will pick up the tab for their meals, before asking permission from her family.
“I never want her to expect anything including a ‘thank you’, I want her to be able to know that there’s other people that she can provide for and do things for which she already loves to do so I want to keep that going,” said her mother, Crystal Hendricks.
“She loves people more than any child I’ve met in my life, she’s never met a stranger.,” said her grandmother Cathy Hendricks. “She’s a very caring child,”
While her altruism has already manifested at such a young age, her long-term aspirations exemplify her desire to improve other’s lives through her help. In the midst of a global pandemic, when asked what she wants to be when she grows up, Carolyn said she wants to be a doctor.
