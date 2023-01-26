Some Greensville County Public School students got a startling ride to school on Wednesday morning when their bus was involved in a minor wreck on Highway 301 near Ruffin Street. According to an official statement, an SUV collided with GCPS School Bus #30, which was in the middle of transporting students to school.
Fortunately, only three students were on the bus at the time and according to an official statement from the school, no one on board was injured. All three were “transported to school safely”.
“We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement officers and our Transportation Department to address the situation this morning,” wrote Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
