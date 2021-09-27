The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority will resume disconnecting service for non-paying customers beginning Oct. 6. Customers who are past-due on their utility payments must pay in full by Oct. 5.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors gave the all-clear to the GCWSA with a unanimous “yea” vote on resolution #WS-21-86.
At Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, GCWSA assistant director Glen Gibson outlined why this step needed to be taken.
“The essential water and sewer services provided by the Water and Sewer Authority are funded through revenues generated through metered sales,” said Gibson. “Although service disconnections have been suspended during the moratorium, charges are accruing and customers are responsible for payment of their water and sewer bill.”
According to Gibson, 16% of GCWSA customers are past due as of Sept. 13.
Virginia’s statewide state of emergency related to COVID-19 ended July 1, and the moratorium on most service disconnections for non-paying customers expired on Aug. 30.
In two previous instances, the GCWSA made Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) available via the CARES Act to customers who were most severely impacted by COVID-19. According to Gibson, the GCWSA has burned through all of its available funds. While the GCWSA applied for more, those funds have yet to be approved.
However, those who have suffered a “substantial loss of income” due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay their water bills in a timely manner are encouraged to call GCWSA’s Acting Customer Account Manager, Lucretia Jones-Pegram, at (434) 348-4213 by Oct. 5 to work out a 12-month payment plan.
“Whenever they call in, we try to advise them to, ‘get your bill current or come in and set up a payment plan,’” said Gibson. “I just know that we can’t continue - from a physical standpoint, for the Water and Sewer Authority, but also, in fairness, to our customers who have fallen behind. If we let them fall too far behind, they’re not going to be able to get themselves out of the debt that has accumulated.”
