At the August meeting of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors, County Treasurer Deste Cox announced that through the partnership between Sussex County and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), as of October 11, area residents will have access to selected DMV services through the Treasurer’s office.
Cox explained that this means that citizens will now be able to perform routine vehicle-related services in a convenient location provided by staff they already know.
DMV Select Offers Include:
Vehicle titles and registrations
Original, substitute, and replacement titles
Title maintenance
Original registrations, renewals, transfers, re-issues, and plate surrenders
License plates
Issuance of traditional plates for vehicles and permanent trailers
Specialized and personalized plate orders
Transcript requests
Driver and Vehicle transcripts
Address changes
EZ Pass sales
Acceptance and forwarding of voter registration applications (but not processing them)
No transactions involving Drivers Licenses – no issuing, testing, etc. Only vehicle-related issues
“The Treasurer’s office is excited to provide this service to our taxpayers and the citizens from surrounding localities,” said County Treasurer Deste Cox, who has worked long and hard to make the Sussex DMV Select a reality, and on whose shoulders the task of running it will rest.
“The Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Richard Douglas have been very supportive and I want to thank them for that,” said Cox, after making the announcement.
“A special thanks is due to Supervisor Eric Fly, who initially reached out to DMV and to Supervisor Susan Seward, who reached out to DMV and continued to push for this in Sussex,” she added. “And I so appreciate the support of Supervisors Debbie Jones, Wayne Jones, A.G. Futrell, and Rufus Tyler. It was their united, focused support that made this possible. The DMV team from Richmond that helps set up Select offices also has been great to work with as they walked us through this process step by step.”
According to Cox, there will be very little additional cost to the County to run the DMV Select as they will operate using current staff in the Treasurer’s Office and DMV provides the inventory of plates, title paper etc.
“We expect to generate around $25,000 a year in revenue for Sussex,” she added, “as DMV will pay the County 4.5% of sales from our Select Office.”
DMV Select services will be available at the Treasurer’s office, 15074 Courthouse Rd, Sussex, VA 23884, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., beginning October 11.
“I feel very excited about this,” said Cox. “I’m excited that we will be able to provide these services here at home for our citizens, I’m excited about the additional revenue for the county, and I just think it’s wonderful that this is something very positive for our citizens that we can offer with very little expense. The DMV is even providing signage so we will have everything very well marked to make it easy for folks to find us.”
“Besides making so many things more convenient for the people of Sussex - and actually anyone who wants to use this service,’ she said, “it’s a good thing for the Treasurer’s office as well. My staff goes through a lot of customer service training and I think that will come through.
“Any time we can be involved with our citizens, it’s a good thing,” Cox added. “It’s good for business as many issues can be handled in this office and save driving to other areas for something like vehicle registrations. It’s good for us as we’ll see our citizens more. It’s good for the people of the area as they’ll be talking with folks they already know where they are accustomed to good service. Any time we can be involved with making things better is a good thing.”
