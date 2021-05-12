Kenbridge VA. Brunswick Academy senior Amanda O’Berry is one of ten recipients of Benchmark Community Bank’s $1,000 scholarships for post-secondary education. The annual $mart$tart Community Commitment Scholarship is named for the bank’s $mart$tart money management program designed for ages 13-17. Eligibility is open to students who reside or attend school in the Benchmark service footprint or who are Benchmark accountholders.
The scholarship honors students who demonstrate a commitment to service in their schools and communities. Five of the scholarships are awarded to students planning to attend a licensed/certified professional trade school or community college with the remaining five awarded to students slated to attend a four-year college or university.
Planning to attend Southside Virginia Community College to pursue a major in Elementary Education, O’Berry was one of the recipients selected from over 100 student applicants. She is currently President of the Brunswick Academy Student Council Organization (SCO) and has volunteered annually since 2017 with Operation Christmas Child both locally and at the packing and distribution center in Charlotte, NC. Additionally, she serves as a utility volunteer with the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association (EGRA) and assisted the YMCA of Emporia-Greensville in delivering food to school children unable to attend classes during the pandemic, along with working at the YMCA to assist children with schoolwork, snacks, games, and positive self-outlook.
Other recipients of this year’s scholarships are Abbie Clay of Bluestone High School to attend Central Virginia Community College where she will major in Culinary Arts. Awardees scheduled to attend Southside Virginia Community College are: Emma Aviles of Aviles Home Senior High School to major in Marine Biology; Savannah Schnepf of Dinwiddie High School who plans to pursue a major in Child Psychology, and Caleb Shook of Randolph-Henry High School, planning to receive licensure in HVAC and Electricity.
Scholarship recipients headed to a four-year college or university include: Mackenzie Bowen of Park View High School who plans to major in Communications Sciences and Diseases at Longwood University; Andi Brice of Warren Central High School who plans to attend the University of Mississippi where she will major in Pre-Law; Enijah Clark, also a Park View senior, who plans to pursue a degree in Nursing at Virginia Commonwealth University; Andrew Hansen who plans to major in Cybersecurity at James Madison University; and Katherine White who is scheduled to attend Virginia Tech with a major in Theater Arts.
“This past year has been a challenge for our students in so many ways,” said Executive Vice President/Chief Banking Officer LeAnne Emert. “Learning how these students rose above a pandemic to continue their dedication to serving their communities personifies the goal of our $mart$tart program. For several years, we’ve been hearing remarkable stories about how students were contributing to their schools and communities and are proud to be able to give something back to help them with their futures.”
“These students distinguished themselves in service to their schools and communities during a time when it would be easier for them to unproductively occupy their time,” Benchmark President/CEO Jay A. Stafford said of the recipients. “We recognize the vital role played by our students gaining specialized educations so they can return to their hometowns to open businesses, buy homes, and become contributors to their communities. We are proud to be able to help them with their educations.”
Benchmark Community Bank, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA, and operates 17 locations throughout Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Annually since 2007, American Banker magazine has named Benchmark as one of the Top 200 Community Banks out of nearly 5,000 community banks in the nation. To learn more about Benchmark, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, please visit www.bcbonline.com.
