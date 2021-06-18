After having outdoor/drive up services since November, 2020, we are returning to our indoor services at Forest Hill Baptist Church in Skippers.
When the pandemic started in March, 2020, we began outdoor services. We went back into the building in June, 2020, but when there was a surge in Covid cases, we went back outside in November.
We have conducted a Christmas Live Nativity Service, an outdoor Easter program, two graduation recognitions outdoors during this time.
Our church has grown to an average of over 60 attenders, with over 100 in attendance for the Christmas program outdoors in the rain! Our Facebook Live feed has over 200 viewers weekly, as well as a Wednesday Bible Study on Facebook.
We conducted our first inside funeral and reception this past week for a neighbor whose daughter passed away suddenly.
We will return to our sanctuary on June 20 for Father’s Day, but we will continue to have Facebook Live, remote services on the screen in our Fellowship Hall, and transmitted on 87.9 FM on our campus.
It has been a challenge, but with many blessings during this time of uncertainty.
I am so thankful for a faithful team of volunteers that have set up, prepared, practiced, and worked every week to make it all happen.
We will celebrate our 102nd anniversary as a church on Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m., with a pot-luck dinner following.
