The Greensville-Emporia Department of Social Services temporarily closed to the public, beginning on Jan. 11. The closure was made “in an effort to maintain the health and well-being of staff and citizens.”
DSS will remain staffed during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to meet the needs of citizens.
Child and Adult Protective Services will continue to operate as normal. To report a suspected case of Child or Adult Abuse, during normal business hours, please call the main number at (434) 634-6576.
Child Abuse After Hours, please call 1-800-552-7096.
Adult Abuse After Hours, please call 1-888-832-3858.
Family Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline After Hours, please call 1-800-838-8238
For replacement EBT cards, please call (434) 634-6576 or 1-866-281-2448.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.