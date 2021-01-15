-

The DSS building is temporarily closed to the public for health and safety purposes.

 Owen FitzGerald Independent-Messenger

The Greensville-Emporia Department of Social Services temporarily closed to the public, beginning on Jan. 11. The closure was made “in an effort to maintain the health and well-being of staff and citizens.”

DSS will remain staffed during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to meet the needs of citizens.

Child and Adult Protective Services will continue to operate as normal. To report a suspected case of Child or Adult Abuse, during normal business hours, please call the main number at (434) 634-6576.

Child Abuse After Hours, please call 1-800-552-7096.

Adult Abuse After Hours, please call 1-888-832-3858.

Family Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline After Hours, please call 1-800-838-8238

For replacement EBT cards, please call (434) 634-6576 or 1-866-281-2448.