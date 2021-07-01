Emporia VFW Post 12200 hosted its first annual benefit ride as a chartered post Saturday; a 135-mile motorcycle ride featuring post members, as well as members of other Veterans of Foreign War posts across southern Virginia.
Junior Vice Commander Cody Sowards said excitement for the event had been building for weeks. Sowards said Post 12200 was looking forward to getting the ball rolling since being established in November of 2020.
“Now that everything’s starting to open up, we’re able to hold more membership drives,” Sowards said. “This is our first actual fundraiser that the post is having.”
Sowards said Muddy Water Riding Club in Emporia was a big player in Saturday’s event, and that President Tony Moore was crucial in getting the word out and organizing the ride. In total, 26 riders took part in the trek.
Events like Saturday’s ride are crucial for VFW posts in spreading the word about their mission and membership. Sowards said a common misconception is that one must be retired to be eligible for membership, which is not the case. Any active or retired veteran with foreign combat experience can become a chartered member of a VFW post.
“We’re looking for members all the time,” said Post Commander Timothy Powell. “The more the merrier.”
Powell said money raised by Saturday’s ride would go to scholarships that the post offers to community members. The VFW Post Fund is used to help members and families of the community that have fallen on hard times, possibly due to COVID-19, Powell said.
VFW Post 12200’s next fundraising event is a raffle on July 24 at Reedy Creek Hunt Club. Sowards said if all goes according to plan, the raffle would be the post’s big go-to yearly fundraiser in the future. The top prize during the raffle is $5,000.
VFW was established in 1899 in Columbus, Ohio. The group was founded and exists today on the principle of honoring those who served in the military overseas, and continuing their service by serving the communities they live in at home. Eligible members must have served overseas in a hostile zone.
