Emporia native Hermie Sadler joins former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker LaVar Arrington at 5 p.m. this afternoon at Fo Sho Sports Bar and Grille. The former professional athletes will discuss the importance of skill games for small businesses in the commonwealth. Sadler and Arrington will have a meet and greet with fans following the podcast.
Sadler, a NASCAR legend and business owner, is battling Senate Bill 971, making it unlawful to offer skill games for clients. On July 1, former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed SB971 into law.
Sadler and his legal team led by attorney Bill Stanley sued Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. On Dec. 6, Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner issued a temporary injunction allowing skill games to resume. On May 18, a Greensville County Circuit Court hearing will decide the issue.
Fo Sho is located at 916 West Atlantic Street.
