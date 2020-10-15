City of Emporia Planning and Zoning Project Manager Deborah Davis-Perry presented three proposals regarding the hours of skill-game operations in the City. When the Council members did not address the issue, the hours approved on May 26 remained in effect.
Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m to midnight on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The matter was not closed without discussion. On Sept. 1, a business owner came before the Council to discuss his convenience store business with a restaurant and gas pumps.
“There is separate language in the state code that makes a different category for truck stops,” Councilman Woody Harris said. “ Is there latitude?”
Davis-Perry said the business in questions in a commercial 2 district in Emporia, the same as another business with skill game machines. Davis-Perry and her staff did hear from skill game operators since the Sept. 1 meeting.
“We have received some comments from other businesses indicating they don’t have a problem with the hours as they currently stand,” she said.
Unless a change is forthcoming in a future meeting, the skill game operating hours remain the same for all skill game operators in the City.
