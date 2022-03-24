Last week, Dominion Energy received the official stamp of approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to go ahead with a series of new solar and energy storage projects across the Commonwealth. This includes the Fountain Creek solar project in Greensville County, which has been the object of much debate among county residents for years.
The Fountain Creek project will take up 802 acres of land in the southwestern part of the county, 560 acres of which will be developed specifically for the planned 80-megawatt photovoltaic solar energy generation facility.
Fountain Creek is just one of 15 Dominion Energy projects to be approved by the SCC, along with 24 third-party projects for which Dominion holds power purchase agreements. This is one step in Dominion’s publicly-stated commitment to reach net zero carbon and methane emissions by the year 2050.
This decision from the state government comes less than two weeks after the Greensville County Board of Supervisors imposed limits on the amount of solar projects that will be approved in the future. Specifically, the Board set a cap of 7,600 acres for solar projects — 4% of the county’s total acreage.
The Fountain Creek project was originally proposed in December 2018 and rejected by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors before being resubmitted the following month. After numerous letters of disapproval from county residents, and months of debate over whether or not the project met the standards of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the Board finally approved the project in August 2019.
The company who originally brought the Fountain Creek project from conception to local approval was Clearway Energy. At some point after August 2019, Dominion Energy acquired full ownership of the project from Clearway, including all “development assets.”
According to Dominion, all of the projects, including Fountain Creek, are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. In the meantime, their construction will add approximately $1.13 to the typical monthly bills of Dominion customers.
Fountain Creek is one of five solar projects which have been approved by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors as of March 2022. Two of these are nearing completion — the Greensville solar project, located on Rock Bridge and Collins Road in Skippers, and the Sadler solar project, located on Dry Bread Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.