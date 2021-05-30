A newly approved program will use teams of community members to help combat the buildup of litter on the roadways of Greensville County.
County program administrator Kathy Howerton first introduced the “#Green Up Greensville” program to the Board of Supervisors during the May 3 meeting. Supervisors voted unanimously to move the project forward.
“The program is an opportunity for neighborhood & business teams to assist in picking up litter along roadways and neighborhood streets,” Howerton said. “Litter on our streets and byways has become a very prevalent issue. Not only are the county officials concerned and attempting to reverse the issue, but our citizens are calling into the office and speaking out during the Board meetings to voice their concerns about the litter along our roadways.”
The County’s goal is to reduce the amount of litter along streets and roadways, and also to educate the public on the dangers of litter. She reminded citizens to use vehicle litter bags while travelling and to tie down loose trash in truck beds. The County provides free litter bags to all of its citizens.
When the program begins, the County’s Refuse Collection Department will manage the Community Litter Pick-up Program. Teams of community members will receive kits from the department, which will be checked out for one week at a time. The Refuse Collection Department will maintain the kits, replenishing items like gloves and bags and replacing broken tools when needed. The proposal was for the County to acquire two kits for each election district, seven in total, as the County already possesses one kit. Kits contain five “litter grabbers”, five safety vests, 10 pairs of disposable gloves, 10 litter bags, one pack of sanitizing wipes, two clean-up crew signs and five auto litter bags. Each clean-up kit costs $2,500.
“Greensville County wants to engage citizens in this project and would love to place pictures of the citizens and business teams in action,” Howerton said. “Therefore, we will be asking each team to safely take a selfie, tag ‘#GreenUpGreensville,’ and forward it to our office for placement on our website for our ‘Community in Action’ page.”
Howerton said she would apply for funding through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Competitive Litter Grant. DEQ provides funds for litter prevention and recycling grants to localities under a non-competitive grant program based on population and road miles.
The program, which began in 1980, saw $1,708,156 disbursed among 187 applicants for the 2021 grant year. The deadline to apply for the 2022 grant year is on June 30. Kits must be reserved at least one week in advance of a clean-up event.
To reserve a clean-up kit for you and your team, call the Greensville County Solid Waste Department at 434-348-4205, or fill out the request form on the County’s website. Kits can be picked up and dropped off at 1781 Greensville County Circle in Emporia.
