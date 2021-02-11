Greensville County School Board member Jason Rook apologized during the Board’s meeting Monday evening for posts he made and shared on his personal Facebook page. A number of citizens submitted public comments to the Board regarding Rook’s posts.
In recent weeks, Rook, who represents the Hicksford District, has made multiple posts criticizing the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One post referenced by multiple citizens stated, “Due to my white privilege, I will be donating my COVID-19 vaccine to someone less fortunate. No need to thank me.”
Rook also responded to a comment on a that post, referring to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with the caption “Joe and the Ho.” Citizens expressed outrage towards the comment, considering that Rook’s position holds him responsible to the wellbeing of a school district that is predominantly African American.
“I’d like to take this time to apologize to the Board, the community, the staff and students of Greensville County… for my actions and posts on social media,” Rook said during the virtual meeting. “They were wrong. I am sorry. I hope you accept my apology. That is not who I stand for.”
No disciplinary matters were discussed regarding Rook’s posts. Rook has served on the Board since 2017, when he filled the position after his father, Danny Rook, who had held the position for 13 years, died.
