JARRATT — Although the Johns Manville Clubhouse is in need of renovation and repair, it is still Jarratt’s hottest entertainment venue, and will have something going on at least once every month in 2022. The clubhouse posted a tentative schedule of events Thursday afternoon.
“I’m trying to get more going on in the town so you don’t have to go out of town to have some fun and enjoy yourself,” wrote Jarratt mayor Melanie Wilson on the town’s Facebook page.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the clubhouse will host the Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, featuring surf ’n’ turf and “adult beverages.” Tickets are still available at the Jarratt town office, as well as the Touch of Country store in Emporia. Also on the schedule are five concerts featuring Jarratt’s premier entertainment group, with David Rideout’s group Un-Broken Acoustics providing the music and Ray Rideout’s Rideout Entertainment serving as deejay. Country musician Jimmy Parker will play two concerts at Johns Manville Clubhouse, on June 18 and Sept. 10.
Jarratt’s new Halloween tradition, “Trunk or Treat”, will return to the clubhouse for its third year on Halloween night at 6 p.m.
Rounding out the schedule, in December, is Jarratt’s second annual Christmas parade on Dec. 10, followed by a Christmas concert the following day (artists yet to be announced). The annual Christmas tree lighting will take place Saturday, Nov. 26, two days after Thanksgiving.
