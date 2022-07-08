Forest Hill Baptist Church, located on Pine Log Road just south of the historic Brink Store, will hold Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 10 through July 13, with commencement ceremonies on Thursday, July 14. Registration begins at 5 p.m. on July 10, with dinner for the kids and Bible School starting from 5:30 until 8:45 p.m. each night.
This year’s theme is an original program, called “Wild for VBS.”
Pastor Rick Ragan, Pastor of Forest Hill, has invited a Youth Group consisting of high school and college students from Shenandoah Baptist Church, Roanoke, Virginia, to lead the Bible School. The group will kick off the exciting week by singing during the regular Sunday morning service at Forest Hill on July 10, at 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Ragan’s son, Tim Ragan, is Student Ministries Pastor at Shenandoah. A graduate of Liberty University, Tim Ragan will be shepherding the youth team as they guide our children and youth to a better understanding of Jesus and what he has done for us all, and what he can do for you personally.
Children ages 3 through Twelfth Grade are invited to attend. You don’t have to belong to Forest Hill, nor even go to Forest Hill. All children and teens in the community are welcome to come and celebrate being Wild for VBS. Parents, grandparents, uncles, and aunts, everyone is invited to join us as we prepare our youngsters for this difficult world by equipping them with the Gospel and knowledge of how God wants us to live our lives.
Have fun, learn, and share the love that comes from knowing Jesus as your best friend and Savior.
Food and refreshments will be provided for the children each evening, Monday through Wednesday, starting at 5:30, with VBS participants and their leaders “going wild” after dinner. Offerings will be collected each night for a special mission project.
There will be a commencement service and program for parents on Thursday night, starting at 6:30. A dinner for the whole family will be prior to commencement, at 5:30 Thursday evening. While they are visiting Emporia-Greensville, the Youth Team won’t be just doing Vacation Bible School for five nights. They also plan to spend days during the week visiting and performing at local nursing homes, rehab centers, and other special locations.
Forest Hill Baptist Church is located at 2103 Pine Log Road, just two miles south of the Brink Road, in scenic southwestern Greensville County.
Visit us on Facebook, or better yet, come worship with us on Sunday mornings, at 10:30 a.m.
