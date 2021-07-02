The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce was one of the few entities to bring an Independence Day fireworks display to its community, as other localities skipped the event last year due to COVID-19.
However, the event lacked the vendors and live music seen in past years. On Sunday, July 4, the Chamber event returns to pre-pandemic protocol with a full slate.
The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. as vendors begin setting shop at Veterans Memorial Park to sell food and merchandise. The Bustin’ Loose party band starts playing live music at 7 p.m. and continues through 10 p.m., other than a break for a 9 p.m. fireworks display.
EGCC Executive Director Nancy Rose said people can bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the entertainment as they did in the pre-pandemic era.
An Afternoon in the Park is back as Emporia-Greensville celebrates the nation’s 245th birthday in style.
