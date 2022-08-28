The two-day event on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 and Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, located in Littleton at the intersection of Highways158 and 903 at the stop light, will be packed with activities for all the family.
Opening the event on Friday night at 7 p.m. will be the “Brake Tyme Band.” Bring your chairs and your dancing feet for an evening of dancing in the town’s parking lot in downtown Littleton on Hwy 158. Food vendors and carnival rides start at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment lineup will start on stage at 10 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.: 10 - 10:30 a.m. Carolina Line Dancers (Dance group); 11a.m. The G. Palmer Band, (Performing a variety of music); noon 1st Raffle Drawing; 12:30 p.m. The G. Palmer Band continues to 1:30 p.m.; 2 - 3 p.m. Open Mike (Performers 15 minutes each); 3 p.m. 2nd Raffle Drawing.
Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will be located in the parking lot behind Truist and Futrell Pharmacy Services on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Raffle prize winners will be drawn at noon & 3 p.m. on Saturday (do not have to be present to win). Tickets are available now for $1 donation each from any Littleton Lions Club member, as well as at the Festival Information Booth September 2 & 3.
Littleton Lions Club will be cooking 1,000 lbs of barbeque, which will be sold from the Pepsi Booths in sandwiches at $5 Friday night and on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for $10 by the plate that includes slaw, potato salad, & bread or by the pound, eat-in under the tent or take out. Additionally, for $10 eat in or take out at the Lions Den on Ransom Street.
The festival now in its 37th year continues to promote Littleton as a place to live and do business, and provide a two-day event where everyone can go and have fun.
Money raised will go to local organizations, and Lions service projects.
For more information call (252) 676-5623.
