A cornfield was what passers-by saw in place of the buildings in the park now seen on Greensville County Circle when Mike Veliky accepted a job as a utility inspector for the county in 1988. When he officially retires on March 1, he’ll know he played a big part in every building now standing at the site.
“This park is probably the top highlight since I’ve been here,” Veliky said. “The 1996 courthouse renovation was a big project. You feel good when you get those things completed and they turn out nice. All these building were built by the lowest bidder. There is not many people that have a house built and brag about how it was built by the cheapest guy I could find. You’re kind of bound by that with government, so it makes you feel good when it turns out nice.”
Veliky replaced the retiring Arnold Vincent as building official in 1989 and went to work immediately to earn his certificate as a building official. He was one of the region’s first state and international certified building officials.
Veliky successfully petitioned the Greensville County Board of Supervisors to adopt local enforcement of the Virginia Property Maintenance Code and the Virginia Fire Prevention Code. His successful petition added more responsibility to his many roles as a county employee.
The supervisors appointed Veliky as the county’s first fire marshal. The position is a law enforcement duty responsible for enforcing the Virginia Fire Prevention Code.
“It’s rewarding to help people and save lives by making sure a building is built safe, and will stand up to hurricanes,” he said. “The fire marshal end is rewarding as well.”
In the early 1990s, Veliky, County Administrator Dave Whittington, Housing Coordinator Gladys Vassor, and Special Projects Coordinator Fred Maldonado implemented the county’s first 911 addressing system. The task included changing residents’ addresses from rural route box numbers to the current street numbers. The move made a significant difference for emergency responders. The installation of Veliky as the county’s first 911 coordinator followed. He remains in the position today.
As the 911 coordinator for the county, Veliky played a significant role in improving the technologies used by area law enforcement. The Computer-Aided Design system allows law enforcement to share critical data and provide backup data with the City of Emporia and other adjoining law enforcement agencies.
The amusement parks and carnival rides are popular attractions for the Virginia Peanut Festival. When Virginia mandated inspection of the rides before they were ready for operation, the cost factor raised a few eyebrows. Not to worry. Veliky earned state certification as an amusement device inspector. For the last 30 years, the Virginia Peanut Festival Committee has gone to Veliky to perform the inspections.
During Veliky’s tenure as building official, he saw the construction of the largest cogeneration power plant in the United States at the time. The Dominion plant brings much-needed tax revenue to Greensville County. Veliky’s tenure also saw COVID-19 sweep across Emporia-Greensville. The pandemic is approaching its third year in a couple of months.
“It has affected the county tremendously just with the personnel and the precautions you take with the unknowns,” Veliky said. “Employees have moved on because of COVID, and on a personal level it’s made me think more about life in general. When you see friends pass away from it, the thought of retirement comes up more. I have my 30 years in, and was planning on retiring anyway, but COVID made me realize there is more to life than working all the time.”
Veliky loves his job, but he has plenty of other projects and activities in mind to stay busy. He loves Lake Gaston and plans to build a house on the lake. He’ll take his time, estimating the project to last approximately two years. He has grandchildren he’d like to spend time with and is active in the Southside Virginia Landsharks, a civic group he helped found.
The Landsharks get involved in the community by adopting streets and picking up trash. The Landsharks adopted four families during the Christmas season and made sure they had a great Christmas to celebrate.
A few weeks ago, the group had its annual Brunswick Stew sale. The proceeds fund scholarships in honor of former club member, the late Moses Clements, for soon-to-be first-year college students. Veliky and the club distribute the scholarships at The Crossing on Lake Gaston on the second Saturday in August.
Veliky is excited about the new upciming chapter in liefe when he officially retires from Greensville County. Still, it’s difficult leaving a job he’s loved for 34 years. He said it would be bittersweet.
“It’s a rare thing to be able to get up and go to a job you love to do every day, and to feel like you’ve made a difference in the quality of life for local residents,” he said. “I enjoyed working with contractors, co-workers, and the public at large. I’ve developed a lot of relationships that I will cherish for life.”
From an empty cornfield to a government park full of structures, Veliky has seen it all and played a vital part in many changes in Greensville County over the years.
His work with the county ends in March, but Veliky’s hand in the progress made in the last three decades-plus will be visible for all to see.
