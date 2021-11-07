SOUTH HILL — The Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team is a long-time supporter of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. They’ve been donating to the Cancer Care Fund for many years and most recently donated $1,000, bringing their lifetime donations to $50,000.
“The Ladies of the Lake have met the CMH Foundation’s Cornerstone Gold level,”Interim Director of Development Brenda Palmore said. “This is an amazing accomplishment. We are so grateful for their continued support.”
The Ladies of the Lake is a service organization that benefits cancer patients in the five counties surrounding Lake Gaston in Virginia and North Carolina.
One member, Suzie Goertemiller, has a sister in Utah undergoing cancer treatment.
She understands how travel costs can add up for cancer patients. Because she can’t be there in Utah to help her sister, she donates money to help those like her sister who are dealing with the disease. Ladies of the Lake funding helps cover travel expenses for patients visiting the Hendrick Cancer Center or Solari Radiation Therapy Center for daily chemotherapy and/or radiation services.
The oncology team thoroughly evaluates each patient request to determine exactly what assistance is needed and decide if the Cancer Care Fund is an appropriate resource.
“Support for the Cancer Care Fund can give these patients monetary support, and also give them peace of mind, knowing that the inability to cover these costs will not stand in the way of their treatment,” Radiation and Medical Oncology Director Teresa Collins explained.
The Ladies of the Lake is gearing up for its Holiday Homes Tour, which returns this year on the first Saturday of December. Tickets will be available at the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
