Minister Elijah Lee, will preach on Friends and Family Day at Rising Star Baptist Church, Ante, on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m.
Lee is a 14-year-old ordained minister and community activist. He is the son of the late Marvin Lee, Sr. and Jessica Lee.
Elijah first began offering brief messages in the church at the age of five (5) during youth services. As Elijah continued to grow in Christ, it was clear God had a calling over his life. He was ordained under the authority of Bishop National Dupree at Holy City Church at the age of 10 in 2018. Since his ordination, Elijah continues to offer the word of God at churches in both North Carolina and Virginia.
Elijah is also a youth activist, public speaker, and founder of a nonprofit organization. For the past five years, Elijah has led annual events and served as a national speaker to raise awareness on the issue of child abuse. For his efforts, he has been featured on the Marvel Hero Project still streaming on Disney Plus and he has made appearances on the Kelly Clarkson Show as well as People Magazine. Elijah was a top 20 finalist for Time Magazine/Nickelodeon Kid of the Year and he made a cameo appearance in the Black Panther Comic.
Most recently, Elijah is a Jack Kent Cooke Scholar and a member of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly Cohort. He launched a nonprofit organization, Hear Our Voices, in 2021 which is dedicated to the empowerment of young people. For his work, Elijah is currently a finalist for the Metropolitan Business League Youth Entrepreneur of the Year in Richmond.
Elijah remains a committed servant to God and gives all honor and glory to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
