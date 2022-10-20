This Saturday, the Town of Jarratt rang in the fall season by holding its 7th annual Town of Jarratt Fall Festival at the Johns Manville Clubhouse on South Allen Road.
Last year’s festival was marked by a heavy downpour throughout the day which — quite literally — rained on the town’s parade. This year, although there was no parade, there was a bright, sunny, perfectly calm day to greet the town as it gathered at the clubhouse.
Vendors gathered both inside the clubhouse and on the lawn to hawk everything from ice cream to jewelry to arts and crafts. Outside the building, as per usual with events in Jarratt, David Ridout and Un-Broken Acoustics provided the music.
Among those who set up shop inside the clubhouse were Emporia’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General, and Faith Crystals, which is located on Main Street in Emporia. Also setting up shop was the animal rescue non-profit Saving Snoots, who sold various pet-themed crafts and clothes to raise funds for their organization.
“We do a lot of severe medical cases. We help [pet] owners with medical needs,” said Rachel Riley-Hall of Saving Snoots. “Say their dog was hit by a car and they need help with that, we raise money for that. Then we get the dogs fully vetted, spayed, neutered, microchipped.”
“Once a Saving Snoots dog, always a Saving Snoots dog.”
After the festivities concluded, guests gathered inside the clubhouse for a game of bingo at 6 p.m.
The event also served as a fundraiser to benefit the clubhouse itself. The non-profit entity Friends of the Johns Manville Clubhouse not only organized the event, but held a bake sale to raise funds.
Part of the proceeds from the sale will go toward the renovation of the clubhouse.
“We like to promote stuff to do with the clubhouse to kind of get the community involved…and just give people something to do,” said Alison Woodward, the Town Clerk of Jarratt who is one of the JMC friends. “We like to keep the building up and running, so we like to host as many events here as we can.”
