As hospital beds and ICUs fill up across the country, both the City of Emporia and Greensville County have reported a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. On Thursday, Virginia reported 2,764 new positive cases of COVID-19. On Aug. 16, there were 1,014 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Since Aug. 10, Emporia has reported 25 positive cases of COVID-19. In that same time, Greensville County has reported 31 new cases. For context, the City of Emporia only reported 25 cases from May 28 to Aug. 11.
Both localities continue to report stalling vaccination rates. The City of Emporia has reported 37.2% of the total population fully vaccinated, with 42.8% having received at least one dose of their vaccine. Greensville County is slightly lower, with 35.9% of the population fully vaccinated and 42% with one dose.
Virginia as a whole is reporting that 55.3% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, with 62.5% having received at least one dose.
The trend is easy to identify – the states around the U.S. with the lowest vaccination rates are experiencing the highest rate of new hospitalizations and deaths due to the COVID-19. On Thursday, it was reported that there were no empty ICU beds in the state of Alabama, the state with the lowest percentage of its population fully vaccinated; 35.7%.
On Aug. 12, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that all Virginia K-12 students, teachers and staff would be required to wear masks indoors this fall. Conversely, earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation banning future mask mandates in schools. Last week, Abbott tested positive for COVID-19. A representative from his administration reported that Abbott was fully vaccinated.
