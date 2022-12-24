On Dec. 20, members of Chapter CD P.E.O. Sisterhood, Littleton, North Carolina and members of the Lake Gaston Ladies Club turned the activities building at Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services into Santa’s workshop.
These wonderful women have been wrapping the children’s Christmas gifts for 23 years. It is an annual labor of love.
Most of the children have sad memories of Christmas due to dysfunctional homes. Christmas is just another day for them with no gifts or special meals made with love.
Jackson-Feild staff make every effort to ensure that the student residents will have a Christmas they will cherish forever.
The morning began with the women arriving bright and early. They got right to work and by the end of the day over 250 presents were lovingly wrapped by these special elves.
The funds to purchase the presents were provided by caring donors. The gifts will be given to the children Christmas morning.
The ladies and the children and staff were treated to a special Christmas luncheon by the chefs and staff of US Foods in Zebulon, North Carolina. This is also an annual event. US Foods provides the food and their staff prepares it.
The event is special and spreads Christmas cheer and brings home the spirit of the season of giving and good will.
To learn more about Jackson-Feild see https://jacksonfeild.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.