Jerry Powell has waited years for his dream to become a reality. After a unanimous vote Monday evening from the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, his vision will finally come to life. The Supervisors approved a Special Use Permit (SUP) for his proposed Adult Outreach Center in Emporia.
The Adult Outreach Center’s purpose is to “temporarily house individuals who have been released from incarceration and to provide them with re-entry focused programs.” Powell said the center would also provide safety to homeless individuals in the community.
Funding for the operations of the center will come from a Department of Correction grant, as well as other grants obtained by Jerry Powell Ministries.
In October of 2020, Supervisors approved a rezoning of the lot that will be home to the center – a site off of Skippers Road adjacent to the Brook Ridge Apartment Complex. At that time, residents of a neighboring property expressed concern over the safety of their child should the center be approved.
Ron Ripley, manager of the Brook Ridge complex, expressed similar concern in an Apr. 9 email to the County Planning Commission.
“We are uninspired with the proposed use and have concerns about its compatibility with our garden-style family residential apartment community,” Ripley stated in the email. “There are many children that live and play outside in our apartments and we are [concerned] with anything that might detrimentally affect or potentially have a negative influence on these young people.”
Powell took time during Monday’s meeting to respond directly to these concerns.
“I’ve been a citizen here for 39 years, working in Greensville County schools,” Powell said. “I deal with children. I know all the children at Brook Ridge and they know me. And this outreach center is going to be able to help this community and help the children also.”
Powell said any individuals entering the center’s care would be screened, and he believed the center’s presence wouldn’t have any adverse effect on the lives of Brook Ridge residents.
As he suggested in previous emails to the Planning Commission, Ripley asked that the Supervisors include an amendment in the approved SUP requiring the center to place a 6 ft. high vinyl fence along the shared property line with the apartment complex. The Board did not add any amendments to the SUP before approval.
Ripley had suggested a number of “improvements” to the SUP in his emails to the commission. Along with the fence line, Ripley suggested planting Cypress trees to provide a visual buffer, limiting the number of living units at the center to six, and requiring that an employee be on site 24 hours per day to supervise the operation.
Ultimately, Powell said he believes the center will be a huge service to all in the Emporia-Greensville community.
The center will use programs to help formerly incarcerated individuals find employment and long-term housing.
“It’s going to be a blessing to this County,” Powell said. “I’m here to help the citizens of Emporia, the homeless, returning citizens. I’m asking you to help me bring this vision forward and I promise you we’ll make things safe. We’re just ready to move forward.”
