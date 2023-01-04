The Virginia State Police (VSP) has been requested by state lawmaker, Delegate Mike Cherry for further investigation into claims that reports of inappropriate behavior by former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries, were handled improperly by school administrators.
Faries was placed on administrative leave by City Manager Douglas Smith back on March 2, 2022, after accusations of engaging in alleged inappropriate behavior with underage girls that included sending text messages or social medial comments, and what the students describes as being "creepy", too "touchy-feely", that he coached on the city high school’s softball team while off duty. After an investigation that was conducted by the Virginia State Police, it was determined by Bethany Harrison, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney who was appointed to the case in May 2022 that there was evidence that a crime was committed, however the statute of limitations had passed and there was insufficient documented evidence to charge Faries. According to Harrison, school officials were aware of complaints of inappropriate conduct nearly a year earlier in May of 2021. Additional allegations surfaced around the time of Faries resignation as the softball coach in February of 2022.
Delegate Cherry says that there are now doubts about whether Faries alleged inappropriate interactions with Colonial Heights High School students could have been stopped from continuing for an extra year, had school administrators acted in response to earlier complaints. “If we don’t investigate it and find that there’s fault in the system, people just continue to distrust the system, and our students suffer because of it,” Cherry said. “We want this outside agency to look at what did happen, who knew what, and when, because if the assistant coach did, as she says, in writing, show her concern to the athletic director and to the principal, I think that would rise to the level of a reportable incident. I don’t know how much VSP looked into that in their initial investigation, as much as they were looking into the actions of the coach.”
According to school Superintendent Dr. William Sroufe, A thorough review of the school system’s electronic records was conducted and there was no record of any such letter being sent or received."
Faries served as the city’s police chief for 15 years and was with the department for over three decades. Major Rob Ruxer was assigned as Acting Chief until further notice. While under investigation Faries announced his resignation in April. Attempts to reach Faries by phone remain unsuccessful. Faries did release a statement via email early in this case;
“I appreciate you reaching out to me. That being said, I fully cooperated with the investigation, and I was informed via email dated 9/14/2022 that the case has been closed. I am sharing this email that clearly states they are declining prosecution due to lack of evidence and expiring statute of limitations. I’ve coached on and off for approx. 30 years and never had any complaints. This case centered around an alleged hug/contact from behind that occurred in a dugout or on the field either during a game or at a practice in 2021. That’s the venue where this occurred, if that was the setting then other adults and the team, to include my own daughter, would have been present. I have never hugged or made contact with a minor or an adult in an improper manner. Also know that the State searched my phone, laptop and work computer only to clear me that nothing was found to be illegal as all the content from my phone was returned to me.
“I am disappointed in how this was handled by the city as I have been the same person my entire career. I knew my standing as an At Will employee was limited so after much discussion with those close to me, I decided to retire April 1st, 2022. Since then, I continued to fully cooperate with the investigation as I knew I did nothing wrong.
I, too, have filed a FOIA to the State and have been denied as I still don’t know who or what was exactly said and where it originally came from. I have never received any documentation from the city or the State regarding this investigation.
“Please share that I appreciate all those in my community and surrounding communities that have reached out to give their support during this difficult time. I am proud of my almost 33 years of service to my profession and my city. I still continue being active serving others in the community.”
Faries was decertified by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) on October 4, 2022. The decertification means that Faries can no longer serve as a law enforcement officer ever. Faries can appeal the decision.
