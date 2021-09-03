The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 264, involving serious life threatening injuries. The crash occurred on westbound Interstate 264 east of First Colonial Road, in the city of Virginia Beach. Currently both eastbound and westbound are blocked due to the investigation. VDOT and Virginia Beach Police are assisting in rerouting traffic at this time.
The accident occurred at approximately 2:01 a.m., this Friday morning (September 3, 2021). Preliminary investigation suggests that a 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed in the far right lane and struck a 2008 Ford Escape in the rear. The impact of the collision caused the Dodge to run off the roadway, overturn, striking the jersey wall before going over the guardrail and into the woodline. All occupants of the Dodge (3) suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to Virginia Beach general Hospital. The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries, but the two other occupants suffered serious life threatening injuries and were also transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Currently this is still an active scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Once information becomes available and able to be released, an updated email will be provided. All lanes will remain blocked at this time.
The photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police, which grants permission for its use and publication. First photo is the photo is the Dodge Challenger (V264 2) and the second photo is of the Ford (VB264).
